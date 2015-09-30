BRIEF-Mosys Q1 non-GAAP loss per share $0.63 excluding items
* Q1 revenue $1.2 million versus $1.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 30 WPP Plc
* Entered into an irrevocable and non-discretionary arrangement with its broker, BofA Merrill Lynch, to repurchase ordinary shares on its behalf between 1 Oct and 23 Oct
* These will be repurchased within certain pre-set parameters and held as treasury shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 revenue $1.2 million versus $1.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Salem Media Group announces pricing of $255 million senior secured notes offering