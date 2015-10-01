BRIEF-Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical gets official approval from FDA for its product
* Says it gets official approval for its telmisartan tablets, which is used for primary hypertension treatment, from U.S Food and Drug Administration
Oct 1 Siegfried Holding Ltd :
* Siegfried and BASF concluded implementation of agreements on Sept. 30
* Siegfried has acquired BASF's pharmaceutical supply business and three sites
Debt-Free price of acquisition amounts to about 270 million euros ($301.02 million)
ARGAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CUTS STAKE IN HUMANA TO 44.4%