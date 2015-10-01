BRIEF-KTB Asset Management sells 7.3 pct stake in E Best Special Purpose Acquisition 3
* Says KTB Asset Management has sold 7.3 percent stake in the company, decreasing its stake in the company down to 1.1 percent from 8.4 percent
Oct 1 Partners Group Holding AG :
* Completes tail-end secondary purchase of US real estate portfolio with a total value of $163 million
* Portfolio, which includes seven assets with a gross asset value of $163 million, was acquired via a secondary transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says board of directors have recommended dividend at INR 0.16 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: