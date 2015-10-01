BRIEF-Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical gets official approval from FDA for its product
* Says it gets official approval for its telmisartan tablets, which is used for primary hypertension treatment, from U.S Food and Drug Administration
Oct 1 Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG :
* Launches Raxone in its first EU market
* Launching Raxone for treatment of Leber's Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (LHON) in Germany, its first and largest EU market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it gets official approval for its telmisartan tablets, which is used for primary hypertension treatment, from U.S Food and Drug Administration
* ARGAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CUTS STAKE IN HUMANA TO 44.4% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)