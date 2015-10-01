BRIEF-Chongqing Department Store to invest in internet consumer finance company
* Says it plans to invest 266.2 million yuan ($38.56 million) in internet consumer finance company
Oct 1 Ecsponent Ltd
* HEPS improved by 3,125% from 0.016 cents to 0.516 cents per share for 6 months to June 30
* Group revenue increased by 284.8% to r66.8 million for 6 months to June 30 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Says it plans to invest 266.2 million yuan ($38.56 million) in internet consumer finance company
* Says it will buy land and buildings located in Seongsan-gu, Changwon-si, Gyeongsangnam-do, Korea, from Denso Korea Electronics Corp, for 14.35 billion won