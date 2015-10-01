BRIEF-Chongqing Department Store to invest in internet consumer finance company
* Says it plans to invest 266.2 million yuan ($38.56 million) in internet consumer finance company
Oct 1 Hkscan Oyj :
* Invests in growth with a new production facility in Rauma
* New facility is scheduled for completion about at end of 2017
* Investment is valued at about 80 million euros ($89.2 million)
* Headcount reduction will not exceed 239 person-work years
* Says when Rauma facility is completed about at end of 2017 it will replace HKScan's current production unit in Eura
* Investment will result in a non-cash write-down of current Eura facility's assets amounting to about 11 million euros
* Says it will buy land and buildings located in Seongsan-gu, Changwon-si, Gyeongsangnam-do, Korea, from Denso Korea Electronics Corp, for 14.35 billion won