BRIEF-Chongqing Department Store to invest in internet consumer finance company
* Says it plans to invest 266.2 million yuan ($38.56 million) in internet consumer finance company
Oct 1 Cranswick Plc
* Underlying sales * were 7% higher than same period last year, with corresponding volumes up 10% as group's customers and uk consumers continue to see benefit of group's lower input prices.
* Business remains very well-placed to deliver further growth this financial year.
* H1 revenues during first half of year were slightly ahead of board's expectations.
* Total revenues in six months to 30 september 2015 were 10% ahead of same period last year, Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By UK Bureau)
* Says it will buy land and buildings located in Seongsan-gu, Changwon-si, Gyeongsangnam-do, Korea, from Denso Korea Electronics Corp, for 14.35 billion won