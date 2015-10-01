Oct 1 Cranswick Plc

* Underlying sales * were 7% higher than same period last year, with corresponding volumes up 10% as group's customers and uk consumers continue to see benefit of group's lower input prices.

* Business remains very well-placed to deliver further growth this financial year.

* H1 revenues during first half of year were slightly ahead of board's expectations.

* Total revenues in six months to 30 september 2015 were 10% ahead of same period last year,