BRIEF-PR Times signs overdraft agreement
* Says it signed an overdraft agreement with the 9th bank on May 8
Oct 1 ITE Group Plc :
* Revenues for FY 2015 are expected to be about 136 million stg
* Revenues in three month period to Sept. 30, 2015 were about 23 million stg
* World Food Moscow, group's leading food exhibition, which performed very well in extremely difficult trading conditions recording a 12 pct decrease in space sales to 22,600sqm
* On a like-for like basis Q4 revenue represents a decrease of 14 pct.
* Group's performance in Q4 was in line with expectations and management expectations for full year remain unchanged
* Ongoing relative weakness of Ruble against our reporting currency and challenging trading conditions in Russia
* As at Sept. 25, 2015, group had booked about 48 million stg of revenue for FY 2016
* Trading conditions in Russia and more recently Central Asian states, continue to be challenging Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* TO DELIEVER IN Q2 AND Q3 2017 TO MAX HAMBURGER RESTURANTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)