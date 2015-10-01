BRIEF-KTB Asset Management sells 7.3 pct stake in E Best Special Purpose Acquisition 3
* Says KTB Asset Management has sold 7.3 percent stake in the company, decreasing its stake in the company down to 1.1 percent from 8.4 percent
Oct 1 Rathbone Brothers Plc :
* To purchase remaining 80.1 pct of Vision Independent Financial Planning Ltd
* Consideration for acquisition will comprise a payment of 5 million stg plus net asset value of acquired businesses on completion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Says board of directors have recommended dividend at INR 0.16 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: