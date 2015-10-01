Oct 1 Altice NV :

* Announces that it has successfully priced $8.6 billion of new debt in connection with its acquisition of Cablevision Systems Corporation

* New debt includes $1.0 billion of 10 year senior guaranteed notes

* New debt includes $3.8 billion of 7 year and 10 year senior unsecured notes

* New debt includes $3.8 billion of 7 year senior secured term loan B

* Cablevision financing has an average cost of 7.6 pct and average tenor is 7.9 years

* Combined with retained debt at Cablevision ($5.9 billion), total Cablevision debt financing is equal to $14.5 billion, with an average tenor of 6.6 years and average cost of 7.5 pct

* In addition, Cablevision has secured a 5 year $2 billion revolving facility, ensuring ample room to meet cablevision's liquidity needs

