BRIEF-KTB Asset Management sells 7.3 pct stake in E Best Special Purpose Acquisition 3
* Says KTB Asset Management has sold 7.3 percent stake in the company, decreasing its stake in the company down to 1.1 percent from 8.4 percent
Oct 1 Numis Corporation Plc
* Activity levels were buoyant throughout year and our current deal pipeline is encouraging
* Revenues from our core activities have grown by 5% over previous 12 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Matt Scuffham)
* Says KTB Asset Management has sold 7.3 percent stake in the company, decreasing its stake in the company down to 1.1 percent from 8.4 percent
* Says board of directors have recommended dividend at INR 0.16 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: