BRIEF-KTB Asset Management sells 7.3 pct stake in E Best Special Purpose Acquisition 3
* Says KTB Asset Management has sold 7.3 percent stake in the company, decreasing its stake in the company down to 1.1 percent from 8.4 percent
Oct 1 Record Plc :
* Advised by UK dynamic hedging client of intention to end its about 900 million stg mandate, likely by end of current financial year
* Says board of directors have recommended dividend at INR 0.16 per share