BRIEF-PR Times signs overdraft agreement
* Says it signed an overdraft agreement with the 9th bank on May 8
Oct 1 Jcdecaux SA :
* Announces that the New York City Franchise and Concession Review Committee (FCRC) voted unanimously to consent to the change in control to Jcdecaux of Cemusa, Inc., owner of Cemusa NY LLC which holds the 20-year New York city street furniture franchise agreement
* Agreement expires in June 2026
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it signed an overdraft agreement with the 9th bank on May 8
* TO DELIEVER IN Q2 AND Q3 2017 TO MAX HAMBURGER RESTURANTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)