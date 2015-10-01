Oct 1 Rostelekom PJSC :

* Says approves opening five-year credit line with 8 billion rouble ($123.11 million) limit at VTB bank

* The proceeds from the credit are purposed for operating, investment and financial activity of the company Source text - bit.ly/1N3kBOK

Further company coverage: ($1 = 64.9800 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)