BRIEF-KTB Asset Management sells 7.3 pct stake in E Best Special Purpose Acquisition 3
* Says KTB Asset Management has sold 7.3 percent stake in the company, decreasing its stake in the company down to 1.1 percent from 8.4 percent
Oct 1 Patrizia Immobilien AG :
* Acquires a large residential portfolio in France
* Has acquired a residential portfolio with almost 1,000 apartments in France via its subsidiary Patrizia France
* Portfolio comprises 23 residential buildings and a student hall of residence

* Says board of directors have recommended dividend at INR 0.16 per share