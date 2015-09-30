BRIEF-Gospell Digital Technology appoints Liu Chunbao as CFO
May 12 Gospell Digital Technology Co Ltd : * Says it appoints Liu Chunbao as CFO Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/FDSEig Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
Sept 30 Giglio Group SpA :
* Buys 100 percent of M-Three SatCom Srl for 2.65 million euros ($2.96 million) to be paid in cash
* M-Three SatCom Srl supplies services and solutions for radio and television broadcasting industry
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8949 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 12 Gospell Digital Technology Co Ltd : * Says it appoints Liu Chunbao as CFO Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/FDSEig Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.025 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 18