BRIEF-Shandong Oriental Ocean Sci-tech cuts size of private placement to 2.2 bln yuan
* Says it cuts size of shares private placement to 2.2 billion yuan from 3.6 billion yuan, to fund two hospital projects
Sept 30 Agrowill Group AB :
* Says restructuring process of Agrowill Group is completed, as Vilnius county's court decision approving end of restructuring came into effect Source text - bit.ly/1P5AOlO
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it cuts size of shares private placement to 2.2 billion yuan from 3.6 billion yuan, to fund two hospital projects
* Says worries over protectionism not hitting Cargill trade flows