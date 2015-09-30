BRIEF-Shandong Oriental Ocean Sci-tech cuts size of private placement to 2.2 bln yuan
* Says it cuts size of shares private placement to 2.2 billion yuan from 3.6 billion yuan, to fund two hospital projects
Sept 30 Artea SA :
* H1 net income group share 5.5 million euros ($6.15 million) versus 1.4 million euros year ago
* H1 operating income 10.0 million euros versus 3.6 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8950 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says worries over protectionism not hitting Cargill trade flows