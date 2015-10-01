BRIEF-KTB Asset Management sells 7.3 pct stake in E Best Special Purpose Acquisition 3
* Says KTB Asset Management has sold 7.3 percent stake in the company, decreasing its stake in the company down to 1.1 percent from 8.4 percent
Oct 1 Selvaag Bolig ASA :
* Sold 208 residential units with a combined value of 750 million Norwegian crowns ($88 million) during Q3 of 2015
* Sold 259 homes with a combined value 915 million crowns in Q3 of last year
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5218 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says KTB Asset Management has sold 7.3 percent stake in the company, decreasing its stake in the company down to 1.1 percent from 8.4 percent
* Says board of directors have recommended dividend at INR 0.16 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: