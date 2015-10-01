Oct 1 Inno-Gene SA :

* Its majority shareholder and chairman of management Jacek Wojciechowicz signs option deal to buy 232,800 shares of Inno-Gene from Mariusz Obszanski

* Under option deal Jacek Wojciechowicz to buy shares of Inno-Gene at 8 zlotys ($2.10) per share within 6 months from signing the deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8050 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)