BRIEF-Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical gets official approval from FDA for its product
* Says it gets official approval for its telmisartan tablets, which is used for primary hypertension treatment, from U.S Food and Drug Administration
Oct 1 Inno-Gene SA :
* Its majority shareholder and chairman of management Jacek Wojciechowicz signs option deal to buy 232,800 shares of Inno-Gene from Mariusz Obszanski
* Under option deal Jacek Wojciechowicz to buy shares of Inno-Gene at 8 zlotys ($2.10) per share within 6 months from signing the deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8050 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* ARGAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CUTS STAKE IN HUMANA TO 44.4% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)