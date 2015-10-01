Nikkei hits 17-month high as foreign investors buy cyclical shares
* Short-term hedge funds seen covering short positions - analyst
Oct 1 Altice NV :
* Launches a 10 pct capital raising in new A and B shares by way of an accelerated bookbuilding
* Capital increase worth ca 1.8 billion euros ($2.01 billion)worth of new equity capital by issuing up to 69,997,600 Altice A shares and up to 24,832,500 Altice B shares
* Certain managers of Altice including have indicated their intention to subscribe new class A and class B for an aggregate amount representing at least 150 million euros
* Proceeds of the placing will be used to finance part of the consideration for the acquisition of Cablevision Systems Corp
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8974 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Short-term hedge funds seen covering short positions - analyst
May 8 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 30 points at 7,327 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open.