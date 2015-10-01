Oct 1 Altice NV :

* Launches a 10 pct capital raising in new A and B shares by way of an accelerated bookbuilding

* Capital increase worth ca 1.8 billion euros ($2.01 billion)worth of new equity capital by issuing up to 69,997,600 Altice A shares and up to 24,832,500 Altice B shares

* Certain managers of Altice including have indicated their intention to subscribe new class A and class B for an aggregate amount representing at least 150 million euros

* Proceeds of the placing will be used to finance part of the consideration for the acquisition of Cablevision Systems Corp

