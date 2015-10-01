BRIEF-Tiger Capital Group says inventory liquidation sales are now under way
* Tiger Capital Group says inventory liquidation sales are now under way at all Gander Mountain store locations Source text for Eikon:
Oct 1 African Bank Ltd
* High court of gauteng issued interim interdict postponing meeting of creditors of co to consider business rescue plan
* Postponement of meeting will result in transfer of abil's 100% shareholding in stangen to african bank not being met
* Curator is still not able to give date on which suspension of trading in securities of african bank is expected to be lifted Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 5 U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts on Friday appointed a federal judge based in Manhattan to oversee Puerto Rico's landmark bankruptcy case two days after the island's government filed for protection from creditors.