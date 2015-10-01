Oct 1 Free2move Holding AB :

* Says carries out guaranteed rights issue

* Says subscription period is from Oct. 13 to Oct. 29, 2015

* New issue is of about 16.8 million Swedish crowns ($2.00 million) and is guaranteed to about 93 pct partly through subscription commitments, partly through a guarantee consortium which is syndicated by G & W Fondkommission, which means issue is guaranteed up to about 15.7 million crowns

* Says shareholder loan of 9.3 million crowns is going to be offset against submitted subscription commitments

* Additionally may issue about 2 million crowns as over-allotment Source text for Eikon:

