BRIEF-PR Times signs overdraft agreement
* Says it signed an overdraft agreement with the 9th bank on May 8
Oct 1 TargetEveryOne :
* Decision on guaranteed rights issue of 15.7 million Swedish crowns ($1.87 million)
* Rights issue is guaranteed to 100 percent by guarantee contracts and subscription agreements
* Main reason for the issue is to secure financing for purchase of 57 pct of shares in ViaNett AS and financing ongoing operations
* TO DELIEVER IN Q2 AND Q3 2017 TO MAX HAMBURGER RESTURANTS