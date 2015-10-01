BRIEF-PR Times signs overdraft agreement
* Says it signed an overdraft agreement with the 9th bank on May 8
Oct 1 Suntech SA :
* Signs deal to deliver SunVizion Network Inventory system to new client
* Name of client and value of deal have not been disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it signed an overdraft agreement with the 9th bank on May 8
* TO DELIEVER IN Q2 AND Q3 2017 TO MAX HAMBURGER RESTURANTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)