BRIEF-PR Times signs overdraft agreement
* Says it signed an overdraft agreement with the 9th bank on May 8
Oct 1 Alma Media Oyj :
* Says Alma Media sold Alma 360, customer media and content marketing service provider, to Otavamedia
* Says parties have agreed not to disclose purchase price
* Says Alma 360's revenue for 2015 is expected to amount to about 10 million euros ($11.16 million)
* Says as a result of transaction, Alma Media will record a sales loss of roughly 1.3 million euros in its 2015 result
($1 = 0.8958 euros)
* TO DELIEVER IN Q2 AND Q3 2017 TO MAX HAMBURGER RESTURANTS