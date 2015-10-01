Oct 1 Alma Media Oyj :

* Says Alma Media sold Alma 360, customer media and content marketing service provider, to Otavamedia

* Says parties have agreed not to disclose purchase price

* Says Alma 360's revenue for 2015 is expected to amount to about 10 million euros ($11.16 million)

* Says as a result of transaction, Alma Media will record a sales loss of roughly 1.3 million euros in its 2015 result

