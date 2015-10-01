BRIEF-Daesung Fine Tech to buy properties worth 14.35 bln won
* Says it will buy land and buildings located in Seongsan-gu, Changwon-si, Gyeongsangnam-do, Korea, from Denso Korea Electronics Corp, for 14.35 billion won
Oct 1 Baltika AS :
* Says consolidated sales revenue for September totalled 4.1 million euros ($4.57 million), decreasing by 14 pct compared to same period last year
* Decrease in revenue in retail as well in wholesale, was caused by eastern market's, especially Russian market's, weak economic situation
Source text: bit.ly/1P71yCB Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8970 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it gets securities regulator's approval to issue up to 300 million yuan ($43.46 million) bonds