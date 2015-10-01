Oct 1 Baltika AS :

* Says consolidated sales revenue for September totalled 4.1 million euros ($4.57 million), decreasing by 14 pct compared to same period last year

* Decrease in revenue in retail as well in wholesale, was caused by eastern market's, especially Russian market's, weak economic situation

