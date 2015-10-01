BRIEF-Daesung Fine Tech to buy properties worth 14.35 bln won
* Says it will buy land and buildings located in Seongsan-gu, Changwon-si, Gyeongsangnam-do, Korea, from Denso Korea Electronics Corp, for 14.35 billion won
Oct 1 Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):
* Following request from Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF) resolves as of Oct. 1 to suspend trading of PC Guard SA's shares until the end of the day Oct. 31 and Polymetal SA's shares until the end of the day Nov. 1 Further company coverage: and (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it gets securities regulator's approval to issue up to 300 million yuan ($43.46 million) bonds