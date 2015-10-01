BRIEF-Hachi-Ban says private placement of treasury stock

* Says it will distribute 136,000 shares of its treasury common stock at 3,210 yen per share through private placement to Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited., Kanakan Inc., CIC Inc., TAIYA Co.,Ltd., NIPPON AGENCY INC., YAMATO SANGYO Co., Ltd.,AC’S CO.,LTD, KAKIMOTO CO.LTD, Bell Shokuhin Co.,Ltd, Marugo kensetsu.,THAI HACHIBAN CO.,LTD.