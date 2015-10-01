BRIEF-Zhejiang Orient Holdings completes acquisition of futures firm and 50 pct stake in insurance firm
* Says it completed acquisition of a futures firm and 50 percent stake in an insurance firm
Oct 1 Glencore Plc :
* Director John Mack acquires 550,000 shares at price of 80.78p per share on Sept. 29, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Says it will distribute 136,000 shares of its treasury common stock at 3,210 yen per share through private placement to Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited., Kanakan Inc., CIC Inc., TAIYA Co.,Ltd., NIPPON AGENCY INC., YAMATO SANGYO Co., Ltd.,AC’S CO.,LTD, KAKIMOTO CO.LTD, Bell Shokuhin Co.,Ltd, Marugo kensetsu.,THAI HACHIBAN CO.,LTD.