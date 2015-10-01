BRIEF-KTB Asset Management sells 7.3 pct stake in E Best Special Purpose Acquisition 3
* Says KTB Asset Management has sold 7.3 percent stake in the company, decreasing its stake in the company down to 1.1 percent from 8.4 percent
Oct 1 Financial Conduct Authority (FCA):
* FCA proposes changes to pension rules to enhance consumer protection
* Proposals include additional rules and guidance for firms on how they should communicate with customers, a review of retirement risk warnings
* Proposals include restrictions on promotion, distribution of high risk investments, amendments to FCA's definition of certified high new worth investor and restricted investor
* Proposals also include new rules for pension freedoms communications (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Says board of directors have recommended dividend at INR 0.16 per share