BRIEF-KTB Asset Management sells 7.3 pct stake in E Best Special Purpose Acquisition 3
* Says KTB Asset Management has sold 7.3 percent stake in the company, decreasing its stake in the company down to 1.1 percent from 8.4 percent
Oct 1 Ardian :
* Enters into exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of Solina
* Exclusive talks are with IK Investment Partners
* Solina turned over 305 million euros in 2014. Its management team, led by CEO and founder Eric Terre, will re-invest in the company
* Says board of directors have recommended dividend at INR 0.16 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: