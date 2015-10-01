BRIEF-Transcorp International recommends dividend at 0.16 rupees per share
* Says board of directors have recommended dividend at INR 0.16 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 1 Anmathe Beteiligungs AG :
* Changes name to Cannabrands AG Source text -bit.ly/1FHR0Yz Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says board of directors have recommended dividend at INR 0.16 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SEOUL, May 8 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0737 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL May 8 *545.3 85.7 -664.6 ^May 4 364.1 -333.4 -70.9 May 2 135.5 -47.4 -129.7 April 28