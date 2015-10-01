BRIEF-China Grand Automotive Services affiliated company to change name to Grand Baoxin Auto Group
* Says its affiliated company Baoxin Auto Group Limited will change company name to Grand Baoxin Auto Group Limited
Oct 1 European Medicines Agency :
* Management board nominates Guido Rasi as executive director
* Deputy exec director Andreas Pott will continue to lead EMA operations and to legally represent agency until new executive director has officially taken up his duties
* At an extraordinary session on 1 Oct, board selected Professor Rasi from a shortlist of candidates provided by the European Commission. Source text: (bit.ly/1GkgohN)
* Pharmaxis appoints Chiesi as Bronchitol distributor in Italy