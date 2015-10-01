Oct 1 Dios Fastigheter AB :

* Says Reebok-CCM Hockey AB chooses to renew its lease agreement for property Mobyarna 113:4 in Malung for ten years

* Says contract value for the 12,500 square metres is 39 million Swedish crowns ($4.65 million)

* Agreement comes into force on Jan. 1, 2016 Source text for Eikon:

