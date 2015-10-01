BRIEF-West international gets SEK 6 million order
* TO DELIEVER IN Q2 AND Q3 2017 TO MAX HAMBURGER RESTURANTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Oct 1 Sepura Plc
* Announces launch of a new ordinary share buy-back programme under authority granted to company by shareholders at agm on 7 September
* Intended that ordinary shares bought back under programme will be held in Treasury
* Appointed Liberum Capital Limited to manage programme and has authorised Liberum to effect on-market purchases of shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* TO DELIEVER IN Q2 AND Q3 2017 TO MAX HAMBURGER RESTURANTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it appointed Hideaki Funakoshi as new president to succeed current president Tetsuhiro Maeda