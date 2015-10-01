BRIEF-China Grand Automotive Services affiliated company to change name to Grand Baoxin Auto Group
* Says its affiliated company Baoxin Auto Group Limited will change company name to Grand Baoxin Auto Group Limited
Oct 1 PZ Cormay SA :
* Withdraws from two subsidy agreements with the Polish Agency for Enterprise Development
* The subsidies are for investment projects concerning implementation of hematology and biochemical analyzers
* Has to return both subsidies plus accrued interest Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Pharmaxis appoints Chiesi as Bronchitol distributor in Italy