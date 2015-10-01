BRIEF-Adlabs Entertainment seeks members' nod for issue of securities to QIB
* Seeks members' nod for issue of convertible warrants on preferential basis worth up to 120 million rupees
Oct 1 Sovereign Food Investments Ltd :
* Has entered into discussions, which if successfully concluded may have a material effect on price of company's securities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Seeks members' nod for issue of convertible warrants on preferential basis worth up to 120 million rupees
May 8 Shanghai Kaichuang Marine International Co Ltd :