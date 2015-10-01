BRIEF-Adlabs Entertainment seeks members' nod for issue of securities to QIB
* Seeks members' nod for issue of convertible warrants on preferential basis worth up to 120 million rupees
Oct 1 Unilever NV :
* Unilever acquires GROM
* GROM has over 60 gelato shops in Italy and around the world Source text: bit.ly/1M45TB9 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
