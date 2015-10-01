Oct 1 Euromoney Institutional Investor Plc :

* Andrew Rashbass has assumed role of executive chairman of company from October 1 2015

* On Oct. 1, 2015, Rashbass was granted an award of 221,011 ordinary shares of 0.25p

* Rashbass' remuneration package includes a one-off additional award over shares in co to value of 2,250,000 stg