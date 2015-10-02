BRIEF-Food empire says qtrly profit attributable US$6.3 million
* Qtrly profit attributable US$6.3 million versus US$4 million
Oct 2 Phumelela Gaming And Leisure Ltd
* Maintained final gross dividend of 60 cents declared
* FY headline earnings per share reduced by 11% to 117.06 cents
* FY adjusted headline earnings per share increased by 7% to 141.48 cents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Qtrly profit attributable US$6.3 million versus US$4 million
* Qtrly net profit 15.6 million baht versus 14.1 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: