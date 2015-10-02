Oct 2 INVL Baltic Real Estate AB :

* Says will acquire 6,500 square metres of commercial premises at Vilnius Gates Complex

* Signed an agreement to that effect on Oct. 1, with Ranga IV Investicijos UAB, which is undergoing restructuring

* To finance the transaction, board foresees new public issue of shares which will be offered both to current shareholders and other investors Source text - bit.ly/1VrFjfu

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)