BRIEF-Wonders Information to issue convertible bonds worth up to 900 mln yuan
* Says it plans to issue convertible bonds worth up to 900 million yuan ($130.39 million)
Oct 2 SDL Plc :
* Chief Executive Officer Mark Lancaster will be stepping down from board
* Will be leaving company on Oct. 31, 2015
* Board will appoint shortly an international search firm to identify suitable candidates
* Trading for full year remains in line with its expectations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Says it plans to issue convertible bonds worth up to 900 million yuan ($130.39 million)
* Loxley pcl - qtrly gross profit 596 million baht versus 494 million baht