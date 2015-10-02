BRIEF-Corbus announces last subject enrolled in Phase 2 study of anabasum
* Corbus pharmaceuticals announces last subject enrolled in phase 2 study of anabasum for the treatment of skin-predominant dermatomyositis
Oct 2 Vigmed Holding publ AB :
* Says receives order from distributor in Europe
* Says delivery is due in October Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Corbus pharmaceuticals announces last subject enrolled in phase 2 study of anabasum for the treatment of skin-predominant dermatomyositis
* Xencor's lead drug candidate, xmab5871, receives orphan drug designation from fda for treatment of igg4-related disease Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: