Oct 2 Rothschild & Co SCA :

* Has entered into agreement to sell its UK asset finance business, Five Arrows Leasing Group Limited ("Five Arrows Leasing"), to Paragon Bank PLC

* Transaction of approximately GBP 117 million expected to complete by 3 November 2015

* Expects the transaction to result in an exceptional accounting gain of approximately 90 million euros ($101 million) Source text: bit.ly/1N78nVd Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8951 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)