BRIEF-Corbus announces last subject enrolled in Phase 2 study of anabasum
* Corbus pharmaceuticals announces last subject enrolled in phase 2 study of anabasum for the treatment of skin-predominant dermatomyositis
Oct 2 Zeltia SA :
* Says its unit, Sylentis SA, presents results of phase IIb of dose-finding with bamosiran (SYL040012) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension
* Says all doses of bamosiran decreased intraocular pressure (IOP) similarly
* Says secondary objective of non-inferiority study versus timolol was not reached in the total study population
* Says bamosiran showed very good tolerance, whereas adverse effects were reported more frequently in patients treated with timolol Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Corbus pharmaceuticals announces last subject enrolled in phase 2 study of anabasum for the treatment of skin-predominant dermatomyositis
* Xencor's lead drug candidate, xmab5871, receives orphan drug designation from fda for treatment of igg4-related disease Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: