BRIEF-Wonders Information to issue convertible bonds worth up to 900 mln yuan
* Says it plans to issue convertible bonds worth up to 900 million yuan ($130.39 million)
Oct 2 Piteco SpA :
* Sees to distribute FY 2015 dividend
* Sees minimum payout ratio for FY 2015 dividend of 40 percent
Source text: bit.ly/1hfl4ik Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it plans to issue convertible bonds worth up to 900 million yuan ($130.39 million)
* Loxley pcl - qtrly gross profit 596 million baht versus 494 million baht