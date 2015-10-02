BRIEF-Al Rajhi Co For Cooperative Insurance posts Q1 profit of 34.1 mln riyals
May 11 Al Rajhi Company For Cooperative Insurance:
Oct 2 Santander UK Plc
* Steve Pateman will be stepping down as executive director and head of UK Banking with immediate effect
* Pateman will remain with company until Dec. 31, 2015
* Q1 gross written premiums 36 million riyals