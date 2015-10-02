Oct 2 Pick N Pay Stores Ltd

* Earnings per share (EPS) and headline earnings per share (HEPS) will increase between 15 percent and 25 percent on prior year

* Sees HEPS of 61.09 cents to 66.40 cents for the 26 weeks ended Aug. 30