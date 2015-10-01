BRIEF-China Grand Automotive Services affiliated company to change name to Grand Baoxin Auto Group
* Says its affiliated company Baoxin Auto Group Limited will change company name to Grand Baoxin Auto Group Limited
(Corrects name of Dr Hermann Requardt in headline)
Oct 1 Supersonic Imagine SA :
* Dr Hermann Requardt appointed chairman Source text: bit.ly/1LmvbQy Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says its affiliated company Baoxin Auto Group Limited will change company name to Grand Baoxin Auto Group Limited
* Pharmaxis appoints Chiesi as Bronchitol distributor in Italy