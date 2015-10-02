BRIEF-Delmar formalizes collaboration with PRA Health Sciences for phase 3 trial of val-083
* Delmar formalizes collaboration with PRA Health Sciences for phase 3 trial of val-083 in recurrent glioblastoma multiforme (gbm)
Oct 2 Nordea Bank Ab
* Says outcome from the Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP) is now finalised and will lead to an expected Common Equity Tier 1 ratio requirement of 15.4 pct by end of third quarter, compared to 14.9 pct as communicated by the Swedish FSA on 2 September 2015.
* Says by 30 June 2015, Nordea had a Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 16.0 pct.
* Says the increased requirements mainly relate to inadequate second line of defence and its involvement in the governance of the IRB system and modelling. Included is also an add-on for operational risk from inspections relating to IT and key processes. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Delmar formalizes collaboration with PRA Health Sciences for phase 3 trial of val-083 in recurrent glioblastoma multiforme (gbm)
* Qtrly profit and total comprehensive income for period HK$26.5 million versus HK$ 4.6 million